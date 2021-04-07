Maine couple celebrates bicentennial with hidden treasure

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine couple has hidden $20,000 somewhere in the state and they’re inviting treasure seekers to come and get it.

The creators of the treasure hunt and the company behind the hunt, Dirigo Treasures LLC, are Kurt and Kelly Stokes of Newcastle.

The Lincoln County News reports that the couple spent three years exploring and photographing locations around the state before creating an elaborate hide-and-seek game.

They say the idea was to get people outside to explore the state, which just celebrated its bicentennial.

The couple says they ensured that the quest for the hidden treasure is legal, ethical and environmentally responsible.

