Advertisement

Maine couple celebrates bicentennial with hidden treasure

A Maine couple has hidden $20,000 somewhere in the state and they’re inviting treasure seekers...
A Maine couple has hidden $20,000 somewhere in the state and they’re inviting treasure seekers to come and get it.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine couple has hidden $20,000 somewhere in the state and they’re inviting treasure seekers to come and get it.

The creators of the treasure hunt and the company behind the hunt, Dirigo Treasures LLC, are Kurt and Kelly Stokes of Newcastle.

The Lincoln County News reports that the couple spent three years exploring and photographing locations around the state before creating an elaborate hide-and-seek game.

They say the idea was to get people outside to explore the state, which just celebrated its bicentennial.

The couple says they ensured that the quest for the hidden treasure is legal, ethical and environmentally responsible.

Click here for more on the game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Scott announces phased-in reopening; back to ‘normal’ by July
Monique Ford
Friends remember longtime Burlington bartender
Vermont man dies in ATV accident
File photo
Police investigating Vershire deaths
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott decries ‘racist response’ to BIPOC vaccine eligibility

Latest News

File photo.
Upcoming projects to cause Burlington Bike Path detours
File photo
Newport panel OKs grant to buy, rehab former Bogner plant
Jack Broe
Vermont kid tests morale ‘vaccine’ on sick grandparents
Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo
Weinberger addresses concerns about coronavirus variant in Burlington