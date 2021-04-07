Advertisement

Multiple people arrested in connection to drug and money laundering

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A year long, nationwide drug investigation with a Vermont connection, leads to multiple people facing drug and money laundering charges.

Federal Authorities say, Dajuan Williams, 28 of Detroit Michigan is the leader of a drug trafficking organization.

Williams and his associates, Mohamed Luhizo, 23; Jaylinn Lenoir, 22; Stephen Alexander, 31; Rendell Perkins, 21; Jessica Elwell, 30; Juwon Robinson, 26; and another defendant who remains a fugitive, are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and many of them also face money laundering charges.

This all happened between September 2019 and November 2020 in Vermont, North Dakota and elsewhere.

Most of the accused, sold drugs to undercover cops in Vermont, Mohammed Luhizo and Juwon Robinson were arrested in Vermont.

The Feds say they were sold opiates, cocaine and methamphetamine.

