Advertisement

New Hampshire House sends $13.5B budget to Senate

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD (AP) - The New Hampshire House has approved a $13.5 billion budget package that Republicans portrayed as responsible “belt-tightening” during a pandemic and Democrats criticized as harmful to those who’ve struggled most over the last year.

The two-year proposal now goes to the Senate.

Democrats objected to the elimination of 226 jobs in the Department of Health and Human Services and a $50 million cut to that agency’s funding.

But Republicans countered that their proposal would aid in the recovery via tax cuts for businesses that struggled during the pandemic and that increased spending on health and human services was unsustainable.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Scott announces phased-in reopening; back to ‘normal’ by July
Monique Ford
Friends remember longtime Burlington bartender
Vermont man dies in ATV accident
File photo
Police investigating Vershire deaths
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott decries ‘racist response’ to BIPOC vaccine eligibility

Latest News

Two Vermont police officers are facing simple assault charges in separate cases.
2 Vermont officers charged in separate cases with assault
Adrian Moore
WCAX Investigates: Making of a Monster
ADRIAN
WCAX Investigates: Making of a Monster
variant
Weinberger addresses concerns about coronavirus variant in Burlington