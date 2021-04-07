Newport panel OKs grant to buy, rehab former Bogner plant

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - The Newport City Council has approved an application for a $1 million state grant to transform a former plant into an off-road electric vehicle hub.

The Caledonian Record reports that Northeast Kingdom Development Corp. would use the Vermont Community Development grant and bank loans as part of a $2.45 million project to buy the former Bogner plant, renovate it and to lease it to local firm Track Inc. Track sells snow groomers and all-season vehicles.

Owner and CEO Mike Desmarais told the city council on Monday that he hopes to attract three Quebec electric-vehicle-related companies to the site.

