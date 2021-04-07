Only 0.1 percent of Vermont vaccine doses wasted

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite best efforts, not all doses of the vaccine get to Vermonters.

The Vermont Department of Health says that out of 447,000 total doses received, only 597 doses have been deemed non-viable or unused. That’s only 0.1% of the total doses.

In an effort to reduce wasted shots, the Rutland Regional Medical Center has created a weekly standby list specifically for people who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

You need to first make an account and you can do that here.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.