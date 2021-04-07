Advertisement

St. Johnsbury approves sale of recreational marijuana

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Residents in another town in Vermont have voted to approve the sale of recreational marijuana, after delaying the vote for a month to allow more people to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Caledonian Record reports St. Johnsbury joined more than 20 communities in Vermont in approving the sale of recreational marijuana. Voters made the decision at a Town Meeting on Tuesday. They approved the measure with 785 votes for and 754 against. Other towns and cities in Vermont voted on the question last month.

Recreational marijuana has been legal in Vermont since 2018, but cities and towns have to vote on whether to allow sales in their communities. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

