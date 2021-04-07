Upcoming projects to cause Burlington Bike Path detours

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The recent spring weather might inspire folks to grab their bikes and hit the Burlington Bike Path, but there will be some detours for riders this summer.

The first includes the area from College to Maple Streets as crews work to prepare for the arrival of Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express later next year. VTrans officials say construction will begin at the end of April and they hope to be done before the year is over.

The total length of the project is just about 1/4 mile, so it’s not a huge detour for riders. The project is paid for by city, state, and federal funds and costs just about $2.5 million. It will move the bike path to the west side of the tracks where riders won’t have to cross the tracks twice. “The bike path is going to have a much smoother flow after this, as it will stay on the west side of the tracks. It’s going to be much safer as you don’t have to cross over tracks in both ends of it,” said VTrans’ Ryan Sengebush.

Crews will also be bringing the tracks and other infrastructure up to standards for Amtrak. “Each one of these crossings is also getting rebuilt to be improved and smoother, more efficient, and the big thing is the new signalized intersection will help a lot for making the train traffic and pedestrian traffic safer,” Sengebush said. The train platform was taken down as a part of construction but it will be added back when complete.

Burlington officials say the next part of the construction will be in the Oakledge area and that’s expected to start in June.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.