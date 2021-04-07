UVM continues to see increase in COVID cases

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As COVID cases rise statewide, the outbreak at the University of Vermont continues.

Nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed at UVM in the last week.

That includes 40 on-campus and 54 off-campus students. Three staff members also have tested positive.

To put this into perspective, there were 99 total student positives during the entire fall semester last year.

We’re told in this latest round, abut 40 percent of the positive cases were among students already in quarantine. That means there’s the potential for more spread from the positive students who were still in the community.

According to school leaders, in the past two weeks, the school is responsible for doing one-third of all the testing reported in Vermont.

