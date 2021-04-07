Vermont Cookie Love for sale

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Cookie Love is for sale.

The company operates out of what is known as the “Love Shack” on Route 7 in North Ferrisburgh. The current owner, Paul Seyler, is looking for someone to pass on the company to and potentially franchise the brand.

Vermont Cookie Love has received national recognition and was named on Martha Stewart’s 10 Delicious Reasons to Love Summer list, and also named on the “Rachael Ray Show.”

