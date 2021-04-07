Vermont kid tests morale ‘vaccine’ on sick grandparents

NORTH TROY, Vt. (WCAX) - An Orleans County kid took matters into his own hands after he learned some family members had COVID-19.

When five-year-old Jack Broe isn’t excavating his mom’s backyard, he’s usually hanging out on his grandparent’s farm in Charleston doing favorite activities like snow-machining and sugarmaking.

Jack’s paternal grandparents own the Vermont Reindeer Farm. About three weeks ago, days before her scheduled first vaccination shot, Pauline Broe and her husband tested positive for the virus. “I went through some really bad days, some really dark days where I didn’t know if I was going to make it to the next day,” Pauline said.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: What did you feel like when you heard your grandparents weren’t feeling very well?

Jack Broe: Oh, that’s not good.

Out of concern for his grandparents and because he wanted to go back to the farm, Jack decided to try and help them get well, by making his own vaccine. “He had called to do a video chat and told me that he finally found the vaccine to make us feel better. He dropped off the vaccine, he was so excited,” Pauline said. “Can you believe it, a five-year-old finally made the vaccine. Who would have thought?”

Reporter Scott Fleishman: What did you put in your vaccine?

Jack Broe: Tomato sauce, green beans, and beef broth.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: And why did you put those in?

Jack Broe: Because they’re healthy.

Jack Broe mixing up his 'vaccine' recipe. (Photo provided)

“He had the idea that if you put together some healthy stuff for them to eat, it would help soak up the virus and help their immune system fight it better,” said Sarah Sylvester, Jack’s mom. “I was proud. He was super, super proud.”

As of Tuesday, Orleans County’s vaccination rate was at 40.4%, just below the state average. So, not the worst in the state but there’s still plenty of room for improvement. “People really need to get vaccinated so they don’t go through what we’ve gone through here. That’s what I’ve been so transparent about. Please get your vaccine,” Pauline urged.

“The vaccine teaches your white blood cells. If they really get corona, they will know how to fight it,” Jack explained.

If this five-year-old’s enthusiasm encourages someone on the fence to schedule their appointment, then his homemade vaccine was just the shot in the arm we all needed.

Related Story:

Vermont Reindeer Farm adjusts to keep traditions alive

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.