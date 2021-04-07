Advertisement

Weinberger addresses concerns about coronavirus variant in Burlington

Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo
Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger on Wednesday addressed concerns about the presence of a coronavirus variant in the city.

The mayor spoke at a press conference about the rising amount of the B.1.1.7. variant, also called the U.K. variant, detected in Burlington’s wastewater monitoring system.

Weinberger said the variant is widespread in all three of the wastewater plants. And although monitoring can’t exactly measure how much of the virus and the variant are in the city, he said the trends are significant and reminded people to focus on safety as they start to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Of the total volume of the virus, of all the virus that we are detecting, 50-75% of it is showing indications of these mutations, the variants that we are seeing,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

With the concern of the variant in the community, the mayor said he won’t put any further restrictions on restaurants or bars as transmission rates at those establishments remain low.

The U.K. variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain in the U.S. That’s based on the latest estimates from the CDC’s surveillance numbers.

