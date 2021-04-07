BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our streak of dry and mild weather continues!

High pressure has been controlling our weather for the most part, with occasionally some clouds reaching in. Temperatures today climbed through the 50s into the 60s in some parts of our region, and many of us will hit the 70 degree mark tomorrow! Keep in mind, the normal high for this time of year in Burlington is only 50°.

This streak of dry, sunny, warm weather will continue through the weekend. Our next chance for some rain won’t be until late Sunday, Sunday night into Monday, then a mix of sun and clouds will return for Tuesday.

I hope you have the chance to take MAX Advantage of this beautiful, spring weather, but we really could use some rain and it is very dry out there. Please remain aware of the high risk for brush fires, and avoid any outdoor burning.

