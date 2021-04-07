BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! So far, this week has featured lots of sunshine with increasingly warm temperatures. That trend will continue today and over the next several days.

A strong wedge of high pressure is locked in place over the northeast, and that will continue to bring fair weather and much above normal temperatures. We should have no problem cracking the 60 degree mark today, and by Thursday, many of us will hit the 70 degree mark. The normal high for this time of year in Burlington is 50°.

This streak of dry, sunny, warm weather will continue through the weekend. We do need the rain, though, and there is finally a chance for a few showers late Sunday into Monday. We’ll be back to partly sunny again on Tuesday.

Get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of this fine, spring weather, but continue to stay aware of the high risk for brush fires, and be very careful. -Gary

