Amtrak to resume Vermont service in mid-July

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Amtrak service will resume in July after a 15-month hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The train service was suspended last March due to the governor’s state of emergency. Amtrak requires at least a 90-day notice from the state to resume service and personnel must complete route certification.

Two rail lines serve Vermont. The Vermonter originates in Washington D.C. with daily service to St. Albans and the Ethan Allen Express starts in New York City and ends in Rutland.

Service will resume on July 19.

