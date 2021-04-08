Amtrak to resume Vermont service in mid-July

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Amtrak service will resume in July after a 15-month hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The train service was suspended last March due to the governor’s state of emergency. Amtrak requires at least a 90-day notice from the state to resume service and personnel must complete route certification.

Two rail lines serve Vermont. The Vermonter originates in Washington D.C. with daily service to St. Albans and the Ethan Allen Express starts in New York City and ends in Rutland.

Service will resume on July 19.

Related Stories:

Upcoming projects to cause Burlington Bike Path detours

Amtrak banking on infrastructure package for major upgrades

Suspended Vermont Amtrak passenger service poised for return

Can historic New Haven depot survive Amtrak upgrades?

Resolutions advance plan for Amtrak service to Burlington

Vermont Amtrak service canceled until further notice

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.