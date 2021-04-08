Burlington School District to eliminate school resource officers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School Board approves a change in the role of school resource officers in the district.

Tuesday night, the school board voted to eliminate one of two in-school officer positions to a single school resource officer.

The officers removed from campus will be stationed at the Burlington Police Department.

Starting in the fall, the officer will only step foot on campus, in case of an emergency or scheduled visits like to lead drills or trainings.

