COVID outbreak at Ethan Allen in Orleans

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Testing is underway after an outbreak of the coronavirus at the Ethan Allen furniture mill in Orleans.

The Vermont Department of Health confirms six people tested positive at the mill and they are monitoring an outbreak there.

Testing is ongoing and contact tracing is underway. They’re offering guidance for quarantining and isolation.

WCAX News reached out to the company for comment and to see if operations are affected. We had not yet heard back yet when this story was published.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.