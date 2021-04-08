Dartmouth medical students accused of cheating

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Several Dartmouth medical school students are under investigation for allegedly accessing online course materials while taking closed-book exams remotely, according to school officials.

Geisel School of Medicine Dean Duane Compton said in a virtual town hall Monday that the investigation started earlier this year after a witness reported that students appeared to be using Canvas - an online course management system - while the exams were being administered.

The Valley News reports that an initial report was sent to the Committee on Student Performance and Conduct, which is tasked with investigating suspected honor code infractions and determining outcomes.

