Fight over Ghislaine Maxwell’s jail conditions heats up

NEW YORK (AP) - The rancorous fight over jail conditions for Ghislaine Maxwell are reaching new lows.

Prosecutors blame the British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend for creating a stink by failing to flush her toilet.

Her lawyer says her health is declining in a facility so mucky that even her salad has mold in it.

The claims came this week in letters written to a Manhattan federal judge.

The judge has thrice rejected applications for bail by the 59-year-old.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges that she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

A trial is scheduled to start on July 12.

