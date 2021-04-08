Filmmakers spotlight Vermont man’s mysterious disappearance

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - “We loved him. He wasn’t perfect; nobody is perfect. But, come on, he needs justice,” Fabiola Williams said.

Nearly a year after Ralph Jean-Marie disappeared, his cousin, Fabiola Williams, is still asking questions about what happened.

Barre police say the 38-year-old with underlying health issues left his motel room after a fight with his significant other. He walked away and never returned.

“Why would a man go out, leave their wallet, leave their glasses-- they cannot see without their glasses-- all of their belongings and you’re going to tell me that they are going to come back and a year later they are not back?” Williams asked.

Police say that Jean-Marie, also known as “Rizz,” was last seen leaving the room where he was staying at the Hollow Inn in Barre on April 13, 2020.

Barre police say the Massachusetts native was reported missing almost three days after he was allegedly was last seen.

Police say they have continued to investigate the case. They call his disappearance suspicious and believe that he is dead, but no arrests have been made. His family believes that, too.

“There is something that they are missing, like a puzzle,” Williams said.

Now, a documentary on his disappearance is putting Jean-Marie’s case in the spotlight.

“There’s still so many questions that have been left unanswered,” Tyanna Langevin said. “We are trying to dive in and ask those questions.”

Tyanna Langevin and Anthony Marques are part of a group working on a four-part documentary called “Silent City.” They say the goal is to help raise awareness about the case and get justice for Jean-Marie.

“The further we can get this story to reach, the more eyes and ears we can get on it,” Langevin said. “I don’t know know the man. I know the man as a statistic but I don’t know him as a human. So, through this documentary, we want to show him as a human and not just another statistic.”

Williams says she just wants answers.

“Ralph-- he is a kind person. He is quiet and he doesn’t like confrontation,” Williams said.

Barre City Police declined to comment for our story on Thursday, but they said they will be talking Tuesday, April 13. That’s the one-year anniversary of Ralph Jean-Marie’s disappearance.

As for the documentary, they say they hope it keeps Jean-Marie in the spotlight and helps get some answers. Click here for more on “Silent City.”

