How you can find an adult rec league to join

By Dom Amato
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Adult recreational sports leagues are back in business.

Gov. Phil Scott announced last week that practices can begin now and games will start soon with different dates based on whether the sport is high contact.

Our Dom Amato spoke with Louis Hodgetts, who runs a website called Game on VT, where you can find a league to join. Watch the video to see the full interview.

