Leahy visits Richmond outdoor classroom to tout $400M school relief package

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday’s springlike weather was a prime opportunity to take students outside, and for surprise visitors.

Senator Patrick Leahy toured Richmond Elementary School’s outdoor classrooms to call attention to the more than $400 million in pandemic relief funding that will be making its way to the state’s schools.

Preschoolers searched for insects while the older grades read and worked on their reading comprehension skills. Students were also given an opportunity to ask the senator questions, including mask requirements for next fall.

“I’m hoping we don’t. If everyone masked up like you are, around the country, we’d get out of this COVID mess a lot quicker,” Leahy said.

The fresh air and open space make social distancing easy and teachers say it gives them an opportunity to present their lessons more creatively.

