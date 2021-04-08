Advertisement

Leahy visits Richmond outdoor classroom to tout $400M school relief package

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday’s springlike weather was a prime opportunity to take students outside, and for surprise visitors.

Senator Patrick Leahy toured Richmond Elementary School’s outdoor classrooms to call attention to the more than $400 million in pandemic relief funding that will be making its way to the state’s schools.

Preschoolers searched for insects while the older grades read and worked on their reading comprehension skills. Students were also given an opportunity to ask the senator questions, including mask requirements for next fall.

“I’m hoping we don’t. If everyone masked up like you are, around the country, we’d get out of this COVID mess a lot quicker,” Leahy said.

The fresh air and open space make social distancing easy and teachers say it gives them an opportunity to present their lessons more creatively.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Moore
WCAX Investigates: The Face of Mental Health Care in Vermont
Monique Ford
Friends remember longtime Burlington bartender
Multiple people arrested in drug, money laundering operation
A motor vehicle and two Amish buggies were involved in a crash Tuesday in Hampton, New York.
3 injured when SUV strikes 2 Amish buggies in New York
Two Vermont police officers are facing simple assault charges in separate cases.
2 Vermont officers charged in separate cases with assault

Latest News

leahy
Leahy visits Richmond outdoor classroom to tout $400M school relief package
housing
Rental assistance available for Vt. tenants and landlords
mentalhealth
How is Vermont expanding mental health care services?
Technique offers runners enjoyment without injuries
doses
Will pandemic politics have lasting impact in Vermont?