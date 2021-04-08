Mayor Weinberger responds to critics and lays out plan for future

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mayor Miro Weinberger said on Monday that the state of the city is one of great hope and he hopes he can help make Burlington more racially just in his coming years with new plans and initiatives.

“My job is to be the mayor for all Burlingtonians not just the people who voted for me and that’s the way I approach it every day,” says Weinberger who was responding to critics of his State of the City address.

Some believe the speech didn’t specifically address all of the issues and concerns of the people who voted for him. Monday’s address primarily focused on racial justice -- and eliminating disparities.

“I knew it would be hard for some people to hear. I hope the more we talk about it the more we engage this we can get to a place where we realize that really everyone benefits when we root out systemic racism.,” says Weinberger.

Some of his pitches include expanding the cities department on Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, or REIB, increasing black homeownership, and a commitment to finding common ground on administering police discipline.

“Speaking those words out loud in a form of the state of the city holds him accountable to those words and I think he is very well aware and I am very well aware that we do just that,” says Tyestia Green the director of Racial Equity Inclusion and Belonging.

Green is looking forward to seeing the ideas come to life especially the announcement of a city-sponsored Juneteenth celebration.

It’s set to include dozens of bands, entertainers, and speakers across the city as well as free food and moving museums to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people in the US.

“I think that bringing a lot of the community together regardless of race to celebrate the independence and the freedom of black people in this country from bondage and who have been held in bondage for hundreds of years that’s what this day is for,” says Green.

The Mayor says the work ahead won’t be easy but remains committed to a more racially just community.

“I take every commitment that I make, I know that I am going to be held accountable to it, certainly something that we focus the whole state of the city on there’s going to be a lot of scrutiny and follow-up. Just like every promise that I make I will work hard to make good on that,” says Weinberger.

The city is also going to be using a racial equity toolkit which is questions on a worksheet that department heads must answer every time they make a new policy, practice, initiative, or budget item to make sure equity is achieved with their decisions.

