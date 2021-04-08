New guidance released for Vermont schools

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News has obtained a copy of new school guidance for Vermont.

The guidance on dealing with COVID focuses on three primary goals: ending the year safely, working to increase in-person instruction and beginning the education recovery process.

A big change: three feet of distance is now recommended between students in the classrooms. Staffers are still encouraged to maintain six feet of space as much as possible.

All students may mix classes for educational purposes.

Cafeterias and gyms are now allowed to be used again, with facial coverings.

The public may also use school grounds again, too, but visitors during school are still not allowed.

There are more changes. Our Olivia Lyons is gathering information and will have a full report tonight on the Channel 3 News from 4-7 p.m.

Click here to see the guidance -- “A Strong and Healthy Year: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools, Spring 2021.”

