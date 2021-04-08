Advertisement

New guidance released for Vermont schools

The new school guidance focuses on three primary goals: ending the year safely, working to...
The new school guidance focuses on three primary goals: ending the year safely, working to increase in-person instruction and beginning the education recovery process.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News has obtained a copy of new school guidance for Vermont.

The guidance on dealing with COVID focuses on three primary goals: ending the year safely, working to increase in-person instruction and beginning the education recovery process.

A big change: three feet of distance is now recommended between students in the classrooms. Staffers are still encouraged to maintain six feet of space as much as possible.

All students may mix classes for educational purposes.

Cafeterias and gyms are now allowed to be used again, with facial coverings.

The public may also use school grounds again, too, but visitors during school are still not allowed.

There are more changes. Our Olivia Lyons is gathering information and will have a full report tonight on the Channel 3 News from 4-7 p.m.

Click here to see the guidance -- “A Strong and Healthy Year: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools, Spring 2021.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Moore
WCAX Investigates: Making of a Monster: The Face of Mental Health Care in Vermont
Monique Ford
Friends remember longtime Burlington bartender
Multiple people arrested in drug, money laundering operation
A motor vehicle and two Amish buggies were involved in a crash Tuesday in Hampton, New York.
3 injured when SUV strikes 2 Amish buggies in New York
Two Vermont police officers are facing simple assault charges in separate cases.
2 Vermont officers charged in separate cases with assault

Latest News

File photo
Amtrak to resume Vermont service in mid-July
File photo
Vermont moose lottery expanded to 100 permits
Gov. Chris Sununu
Some NH schools seeking a delay to full-time, in-person classes
Burlington parking garage
Burlington businesses supportive of parking garage fee