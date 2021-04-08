Advertisement

New Hampshire to offer vaccine to out-of-staters

File photo
File photo(WBRC Staff)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, NH (WCAX) - New Hampshire will soon be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone over the age of 16 even if they do not live in the Granite State.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Thursday said that starting April 19th, anyone can log on to the state website to book an appointment. His team is now confident it has the supply to make the change. That includes non-resident college students, who Sununu less than two weeks ago said would not be eligible for a shot in New Hampshire.

“It allows us to look at flexibility and the restrictions and the mask order and the timing of all that. It’s really hinged on the vaccine distribution and allocation at this point, and we are doing really, really well. So, I think a lot of folks know that the end is really near for a lot of those restrictions,” Sununu said.

April 19th is also the date that Sununu has mandated that all public schools in the Granite State return to full-time in-person learning. He says they are working with a few districts that have said they would not be able to meet the deadline, but added that schools have had plenty of lead time to get ready.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

