New use for shuttered Upper Valley Hotel?

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A shuttered hotel in the Upper Valley may be turned into much-needed short-term housing.

A propane explosion ripped through the Element Hotel off Route 120 in Lebanon a year and a half ago. Thankfully, no one was killed in the blast but the hotel has been closed ever since. City officials say owners are now taking steps to convert the hotel into short-term housing units. The need for affordable housing in the area is at an all-time high.

“Having a place that someone could land for 30 or 60, 90 days seems like it could be a great way to dip their toe in the water, start to learn about the Upper Valley and figure out where they might want to start actually planting some roots,” said Lebanon City Councilor Karen Liot Hill.

City zoning officials say the next step would be the application for needed building permits in order to proceed with the proposed renovations.

