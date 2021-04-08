Advertisement

New York to offer COVID aid to immigrants excluded earlier

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers have created a $2.1 billion fund to aid workers who lost jobs or income during the coronavirus pandemic but were excluded from other government relief programs because of their immigration status.

The program is the largest of its kind in the U.S. It passed this week as part of the state budget.

The fund will give payments of up to $15,600 to unauthorized immigrant workers who weren’t eligible for federal stimulus checks, unemployment aid, or other benefits.

