NH House passes bill requiring civics test for college students

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bill requiring students in the university and community college systems of New Hampshire to pass a civics naturalization test as part of their diploma requirements has passed the House by one vote.

The measure was approved 188-187.

The House and Senate have passed a similar measure that requires high school students to pass the assessment.

If it becomes law, students who pass the test wouldn’t have to take it again in college.

Legislators lamented the dearth of civics knowledge and engagement among college students. But their opinions differed on whether taking the online, 128-question U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services civics naturalization test would be an effective way to improve that. 

