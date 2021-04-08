Advertisement

NH House passes bills targeting voter ID, absentee voting

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has passed a group of bills on voter eligibility, including two addressing photo identification.

The Republican-led House said the bills are designed to increase confidence in voting, but Democrats said they make voting more difficult.

One bill on absentee ballot applications allows for the “pre-verification” of a returned absentee ballot when it’s been mailed to a place other than the recorded domicile of the voter.

The voter would include photo identification or have their signature notarized.

Opponents said the bill would likely discourage absentee voting.

Another bill would require someone who registers to vote without any identification to have a photo taken before voting is completed.

