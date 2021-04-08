NH House votes to move up state primary from September to June

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has approved a bill to move the date of the state primary from September to June and allow an earlier filing period, giving more time for a prevailing candidate to raise money and campaign.

The bill, which passed the House by a vote of 195-174, would change the current time lapse of seven to eight weeks between the state primary and the general election in November to 19 to 20 weeks.

Legislators said 31 states hold their primaries in June or earlier, and 46 states hold their primaries before September.

Bill opponents said the filing period would create conflicts with town elections and redistricting procedures in seven cities.

