Advertisement

North Country sheriff’s office raising money for Autism Alliance

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is helping to raise money for the Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York.

The sheriff’s office is selling autism awareness patches and stickers throughout the month. All proceeds go to Autism Alliance.

April is Autism Awareness Month and Sgt. Andrew Bertrand wanted to find a way to give back to an organization that has helped his family out so much.

He says this month is also a good time to take a look at company procedures when it comes to situations involving someone on the spectrum.

Each patch or sticker is $10. The department has already sold more than 150 to people across the country.

“There can never be enough training, never be enough information out there. The main thing is bringing awareness to the autism spectrum disorder and better inform people of what that entails,” Bertrand said.

“Most of the funds go toward grants that help individuals at agencies, so a lot of it will go toward iPads for kids who need help communicating,” said Laura Carmichael of the Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York.

The alliance says this is especially helpful because its biggest fundraiser of the year-- the Autism Alliance Walk-- has gone virtual and is seeing a huge drop in registration numbers. Click here for more on the walk and how to sign up.

The Autism Awareness patches are $10 each and can be ordered via email at CCSOAutismPatch@gmail.com or contact Sgt. Andrew Bertrand at 518-565-4223 for local pickup.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Moore
WCAX Investigates: The Face of Mental Health Care in Vermont
Monique Ford
Friends remember longtime Burlington bartender
Multiple people arrested in drug, money laundering operation
A motor vehicle and two Amish buggies were involved in a crash Tuesday in Hampton, New York.
3 injured when SUV strikes 2 Amish buggies in New York
Two Vermont police officers are facing simple assault charges in separate cases.
2 Vermont officers charged in separate cases with assault

Latest News

leahy
Leahy visits Richmond outdoor classroom to tout $400M school relief package
housing
Rental assistance available for Vt. tenants and landlords
mentalhealth
How is Vermont expanding mental health care services?
Technique offers runners enjoyment without injuries
doses
Will pandemic politics have lasting impact in Vermont?