North Country sheriff’s office raising money for Autism Alliance

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is helping to raise money for the Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York.

The sheriff’s office is selling autism awareness patches and stickers throughout the month. All proceeds go to Autism Alliance.

April is Autism Awareness Month and Sgt. Andrew Bertrand wanted to find a way to give back to an organization that has helped his family out so much.

He says this month is also a good time to take a look at company procedures when it comes to situations involving someone on the spectrum.

Each patch or sticker is $10. The department has already sold more than 150 to people across the country.

“There can never be enough training, never be enough information out there. The main thing is bringing awareness to the autism spectrum disorder and better inform people of what that entails,” Bertrand said.

“Most of the funds go toward grants that help individuals at agencies, so a lot of it will go toward iPads for kids who need help communicating,” said Laura Carmichael of the Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York.

The alliance says this is especially helpful because its biggest fundraiser of the year-- the Autism Alliance Walk-- has gone virtual and is seeing a huge drop in registration numbers. Click here for more on the walk and how to sign up.

The Autism Awareness patches are $10 each and can be ordered via email at CCSOAutismPatch@gmail.com or contact Sgt. Andrew Bertrand at 518-565-4223 for local pickup.

