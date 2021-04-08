Advertisement

Rental assistance available for Vt. tenants and landlords

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who need rental assistance can now apply for aid through a new federally-funded program.

Renters or landlords impacted by the pandemic may qualify for the funding through the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program. There are income limits based on which county you live in. The money can be used for relocation expenses, rental application fees, security deposits, and back rent.

“But it also can be forward rental assistance, so we can commit rental assistance to the future -- up to three months -- so that will be a lot easier not only for landlords but for the renters. They don’t have to keep coming back to reapply on a monthly basis,” said Richard Williams with the Vermont State Housing Authority.

Participants can get up to 15 months of rental assistance through the program.

