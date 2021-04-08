Advertisement

Ritchie setting sights on 2022 Winter Olympics

Fresh off a breakthrough season, Waitsfield’s Ben Ritchie talks making a run at the 2022 Games next February.
By Mike McCune
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Waitsfield’s Ben Ritchie finished eighth in the alpine combined at the U-S Alpine Championships Wednesday in Aspen. Ritchie, sat in 23rd place after the opening Super G run, but posted the best slalom run by far to jump finish inside the top ten.

Being the best in the slalom has been a theme for Ritchie this season as he won the U-S national title and World Junior championship in the event, and was the top U-S finisher in the slalom at the World Championships.

Those type of performances have Ritchie dreaming big. The 2022 Olympics are just ten months away and Ritchie is confident that if he stays within himself, the goal of representing his country at the Games next February is within his grasp.

“It definitely adds a little bit of pressure, even if you try not to think about it, but I’m confident that, at the end of the day, if I can go out and ski my best then it will all work out and I’ll be able to go there and race.”, says Ritchie.

Whether or not Ritchie qualifies for the U-S Olympic team next winter, his performances have already added his name to the list of top alpine skiers from Vermont. A list that includes Ritchie’s U-S Ski Team teammate Ryan Cochran-Siegle, a two-time World Junior champion who earned his first World Cup victory this season. For Ben, his goal is to continue to improve his performances, adding to Vermont’s alpine legacy while helping show the generation behind him what is possible.

“It’s an honor and a goal of mine to still improve upon that legacy. Everyone in the ski racing world knows about Vermont, even everyone in Europe.”, says Ritchie. “Lots of really big names with amazing results. It’s amazing to have Ryan Cochran-Siegle as someone to look up to and have advice from. It’s my goal to keep skiing better and inspire more people, to inspire more from Vermont specifically, to get into racing and just know that they can do it.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Scott announces phased-in reopening; back to ‘normal’ by July
Monique Ford
Friends remember longtime Burlington bartender
Vermont man dies in ATV accident
File photo
Police investigating Vershire deaths
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott decries ‘racist response’ to BIPOC vaccine eligibility

Latest News

Vermont native wins first career national title at U.S. Alpine Championships Monday in Aspen.
Ritchie wins men’s slalom national title
Vermont high school spring sports teams held their first practices in two years on Monday.
H.S. spring sports practices begin
Cats surpass season goal total in 3-1 win over UNH
UVM Field Hockey picks up first win
Seawolves cruise to 19-8 win
#6 Stony Brook sails past UVM Women’s Lax