Some NH schools seeking a delay to full-time, in-person classes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - More than 20 New Hampshire school districts have asked the state if they can delay returning to full-time, in person instruction that’s mandated to start April 19.

At least one school district, Monadnock Regional School District, decided it was going to stick with its original target of May 3, WMUR-TV reported.

In Manchester, the district applied for a waiver, citing vaccine concerns for staff members and teachers and invoking federal requirements.

“A lot of our employees have (Americans with Disabilities Act) accommodations under federal guidelines,” Manchester Superintendent John Goldhardt said. “They are not allowed to come back until they’ve had their vaccination and have full immunity.”

Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu said all K-12 schools must return to full-time, in-person learning as of April 19, although a remote option will still available for parents and students that request it. Schools had already returned to offering in-person learning at least two days a week as of March 8.

In other coronavirus developments:

VACCINE CLINICS

With all appointments booked for this weekend’s mass vaccination site at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the state is opening three other sites for an extra day.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available Sunday at the state-run clinics in Concord, Newington and Salem. Appointments are required, and officials expect to administer 4,500 shots between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Up to 12,000 people are expected to get vaccinated at the speedway on Saturday and Sunday

THE NUMBERS

Nearly 87,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 434 cases announced Wednesday. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 1,250.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 308 on March 23 to 394 on Tuesday.

