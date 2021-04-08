Advertisement

Technique offers runners enjoyment without injuries

(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - For more than 20 years, a technique called ChiRunning has helped thousands of runners and walkers prevent injuries.

When the co-founders announced their retirement, a Washington County woman and several other master instructors around the globe took control of the business.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Sarah Richardson with Rise And Shine Running, about the ChiRunning and ChiLiving concept.

