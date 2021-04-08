UVM researchers aim to unravel mysteries of breast cancer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A research team from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine was recently awarded a $9 million, five-year grant to study the underlying causes of breast cancer.

The money from the National Cancer Institute will be used by the UVM team to investigate the underlying causes of breast cancer.

Specifically, they will be looking at the cellular level to try to figure out how to target cancer cells with drugs to prevent the disease or halt its progression.

“It is a major challenge, a major cancer challenge that women face. So, that’s very, very clear. And we’re making tremendous progress, but there’s an awful lot more to learn. And the other thing is that with all the progress that we’ve made, you’re increasing your ability to survive cancer. So survivorship becomes important how to prevent recurrence,” said Gary Stein, a biochemistry professor at the UVM Larner College of Medicine.

There are three projects the money is going to be used on. One looks at the genetics of cancer cells in detail, another focuses on proteins in DNA in a cancer cell and the third looks at whether blocking a particular type of RNA could stop cancer cells from reproducing.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Gary Stein and Janet Stein about what they’re working on and how they hope to help patients down the line.

