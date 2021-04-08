Advertisement

Vermont inn drops proposal for off-road driving school at ski area

The Woodstock Inn-File photo
The Woodstock Inn-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (AP) - The Woodstock Inn and Resort has dropped a proposal for an off-road driving school at the Suicide Six ski area after outcry from Pomfret residents.

The Valley News reports that town residents voiced anger and concern during a heated Pomfret Planning Committee meeting this week that the community could become a magnet for intensive off-road vehicle activity along Class 4 roads. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

