Vermont moose lottery expanded to 100 permits

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will hold another moose hunt this fall with a nearly 50% increase in lottery permits over last fall.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials say they will be issuing 60 either sex permits and 40 antlerless permits for the fall hunt this year limited to Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state. That’s an increase over last October’s 55 permit hunt.

Permit allocations have dropped sharply in recent years as managers struggle to address declining moose populations largely attributed to winter ticks brought on by climate change. Officials say the goal in having the hunt is to reduce the number of moose, and thus the number of ticks. They say the strategy should allow populations to recover in other areas over time.

“Moose density in WMU E remains well above one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” VTF&G biologist Nick Fortin said in a statement. “Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”

The deadline to apply for the lottery is June 30. Winners will be announced later in the summer.

