Vt. Health Department wants you to share your vaccine story

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tens of thousands of people have gotten a COVID-19 shot in Vermont, and now by sharing your story with the health department, you’ll be entered for a chance to win $500.

You’re being asked to submit your original videos, photos, or written thoughts about what being vaccinated means to you, whether you’ve already been fully vaccinated.

Select submissions will be a part of a new TV ad campaign and one person will be picked at random to win the $500 cash card.

Click here to submit or learn more about the project.

