Vt. Health Department wants you to share your vaccine story
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tens of thousands of people have gotten a COVID-19 shot in Vermont, and now by sharing your story with the health department, you’ll be entered for a chance to win $500.
You’re being asked to submit your original videos, photos, or written thoughts about what being vaccinated means to you, whether you’ve already been fully vaccinated.
Select submissions will be a part of a new TV ad campaign and one person will be picked at random to win the $500 cash card.
Click here to submit or learn more about the project.
