BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Our streak of sunny, dry, warm weather will keep chugging on into the weekend.

High pressure over the northeast will keep the sunshine going, and temperatures will be well above average, getting into the upper 60s and low 70s for highs.

We do need some rain, though, and we will get some on Sunday with a band of rain showers moving through. We may get a little more rain on Monday, and again on Wednesday, with a break in between on Tuesday.

Get outside and take MAX Advantage of this fine, spring weather! -Gary

