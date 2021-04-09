ACLU border checkpoint lawsuit to proceed

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the use of checkpoints by the U.S. Border Patrol nearly 100 miles from the Canadian border.

The ruling means an ACLU lawsuit arguing that the stops are unconstitutional will proceed. The checkpoints frequently occur on I-93 in Woodstock, New Hampshire, and elsewhere in northern New England.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a New Hampshire man who was in a group of people stopped at in August 2017.

