Border checkpoint lawsuit moves forward

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the use of checkpoints by the U.S. Border Patrol.

The checkpoints, which pop up from time to time in the Upper Valley and elsewhere can be anywhere within 100 miles of the border. Their purpose is to check for citizenship, but the lawsuit claims that border patrol agents are overstepping their authority.

“The defendant, Customs and Border Patrol, asked the court to dismiss the case and the court said no,” said Jared Carter, a constitutional law professor at the Vermont Law School.

In August of 2017, Jesse Drewniak, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was stopped at a checkpoint in Woodstock with a small amount of hash oil. He was charged with drug possession, but the case was ultimately dismissed after a judge ruled that border patrol agents did not have reasonable suspicion to search the car. Drewniak filed a federal lawsuit saying his constitutional rights were violated.

“Specifically, these checkpoints as they are operating in New Hampshire and around New England, are constitutional or whether they violate the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable searches and seizures,” said Carter. He says a win for the Drewniak, who is being represented by the ACLU, could prevent federal agents from enforcing state law at the checkpoints moving forward.

“I think it is completely arbitrary, it’s an invasion of privacy, it’s an invasion of our personal space,” said Devin Wilkie, a newly elected city council member in Lebanon, where checkpoints have been set up. He helped garner support for the Welcoming Lebanon Ordinance, which prevents local police from collaborating with federal immigration officials. Wilkie wants the checkpoints ended altogether. “It is not necessary, I don’t think they serve to protect us.”

The Supreme Court has already ruled the checkpoints are lawful to look for people who are in the country illegally. The lawsuit now moves to the discovery phase where depositions will be taken.

