Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning obliterates tree outside high school in Wis.

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUTOMA, Wis. (CNN) - A security camera caught a lightning strike destroying a tree outside a high school in Wisconsin.

The Wautoma Area School District said there were no injuries or property damage from the lightning strike Thursday, except for the tree.

The National Weather Service says this is a reminder of their warning slogan: “When thunder roars, go indoors.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
New guidance released for Vermont schools
Two people dead in farm vehicle crash
Adrian Moore
WCAX Investigates: The Face of Mental Health Care in Vermont
A South Burlington intersection has been reopened after a morning crash.
2-car crash causes delays in South Burlington
File photo
Phase 1 of Vermont’s reopening plan begins Friday

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Chief medical takes the stand in Chauvin’s trial
The Chaffee Arts Center in Rutland is taking entries for its annual K-12 student show.
Chaffee Art Center taking entries for annual student show
President Joe Biden is urging Americans to keep precautions, get vaccinated.
Biden budget seeks more for schools, health care and housing
An F-35 lands outside the Vermont Air National Guard hangars in South Burlington
New film documents frustration of neighbors in F-35 flight path