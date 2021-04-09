Chaffee Art Center taking entries for annual student show

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland art center is once again featuring Vermont young student artists.

The Chaffee Art Center is celebrating its 60th anniversary and one of the center’s featured exhibits over the years comes from young Vermonters. “Expressions of Me” opens April 23 and will include any artists in grades K – 12.

There are different types of entries from poetry and literature to artwork. This year’s theme, Expressions of Me, encourages students to create works that reflect themselves, how they feel, and how they see things, especially during the pandemic.

Scott Fleishman spoke with the center’s Sherri Birkheimer Rooker about this year’s show, as well as the Annual Amateur Photo Contest.

Click here for more information on how to enter your work or visit the exhibit.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.