Advertisement

Chaffee Art Center taking entries for annual student show

The Chaffee Arts Center in Rutland is taking entries for its annual K-12 student show.
The Chaffee Arts Center in Rutland is taking entries for its annual K-12 student show.(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland art center is once again featuring Vermont young student artists.

The Chaffee Art Center is celebrating its 60th anniversary and one of the center’s featured exhibits over the years comes from young Vermonters. “Expressions of Me” opens April 23 and will include any artists in grades K – 12.

There are different types of entries from poetry and literature to artwork. This year’s theme, Expressions of Me, encourages students to create works that reflect themselves, how they feel, and how they see things, especially during the pandemic.

Scott Fleishman spoke with the center’s Sherri Birkheimer Rooker about this year’s show, as well as the Annual Amateur Photo Contest.

Click here for more information on how to enter your work or visit the exhibit.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
New guidance released for Vermont schools
Two people dead in farm vehicle crash
Adrian Moore
WCAX Investigates: The Face of Mental Health Care in Vermont
A South Burlington intersection has been reopened after a morning crash.
2-car crash causes delays in South Burlington
File photo
Phase 1 of Vermont’s reopening plan begins Friday

Latest News

An F-35 lands outside the Vermont Air National Guard hangars in South Burlington
New film documents frustration of neighbors in F-35 flight path
File photo
As the weather warms, tents start going up for outdoor classrooms
Stuck in Vermont: Talking to people on Church Street about reentry anxiety
Illustration of the Ingenuity Mars helicopter near the Perseverance rover. (NASA/JPL-Caltech...
Ingenuity prepares to take flight this weekend