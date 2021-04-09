Advertisement

Fatal crash in Bennington leaves two people dead

Apr. 8, 2021
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead Thursday after crashing into a farming vehicle.

Police say it happened around 6:45p.m. in the area of 1638 West Road (VT Route 9) in Bennington.

Crews say they found a 1998 Toyota Camry wedged under the rear of a large farming vehicle, trapping Charles Schichtl, 85 and Lorraine Schichtl, 82 of Petersburg, N.Y. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Matthew Williams, 29 of Bennington was driving the farming vehicle, and it wasn’t until he pulled over, to check what he thought was a flat tire to find a car wedged underneath. Williams was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

