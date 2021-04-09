NH House bill requires kids under 2 in rear-facing car seats

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has passed a bill that would require children under age 2 to be restrained in a rear-facing car seat in a vehicle.

The majority of the House Transportation Committee, which recommended approval of the bill, said it would help “close an identified gap in child passenger safety law in New Hampshire.” It has the support of New Hampshire chiefs of police, Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, and a number of other groups.

Opponents said parents should be able to choose appropriate child restraint systems for their children. They also expressed concern about some children not being able to fit in the seats, or that some can get sick in rear-facing seats.

