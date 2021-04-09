Advertisement

Hyde Park man arrested after reportedly kidnapping a baby

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Vt. (WCAX) - A man will be in court on Friday after police say he kidnapped a baby and hurt the child’s mother.

It happened Thursday night along Route 109 in Belvidere.

Police say 27-year-old Richard Spitzer and a woman got into a verbal argument which resulted in him leaving the car they were in, taking her baby, who he is not related to, and running off into the woods while making threatening statements.

We’re told he also took the woman’s cell phone, broke the car key off in the ignition and hit her several times.

By the time police got there, officers say the baby had been returned to the woman who got help from neighbors in a nearby car.

Spitzer has multiple charges now including kidnaping, a felony and domestic assault.

