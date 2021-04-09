Ingenuity prepares to take flight this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - History will be made on Mars this weekend when NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter attempts its first flight on the surface of the red planet.

The tissue box-sized craft is small but it has big ambitions. If all goes according to plan, Ingenuity will take off on Sunday as part of a technology demonstration that aims to be the first powered flight on another world

Cat Viglienzoni spoke Aimee Quon, an engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, about the challenges of flight in the Martian atmosphere and what the experiment hopes to accomplish.

Although the flight takes place Sunday, NASA won’t get all the data until early Monday, when a livestream is planned for 3:30 a.m. EDT.

