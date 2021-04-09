Advertisement

Judge sets bail for some in sex abuse case at NH youth center

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Five men charged in a sex abuse case at a New Hampshire youth detention center have made court appearances.

Seven people have been charged related to allegations of sexual abuse involving the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. The center has been under investigation since two former counselors were charged with raping a teenage boy 82 times in the 1990s. A judge set bail Friday for Jeffrey Buskey, James Woodlock, and Stephen Murphy.

The hearing for Gordon Thomas Searles was moved to Monday because he doesn’t have a lawyer yet. The attorney for Frank Davis also requested his hearing be moved to Monday.

