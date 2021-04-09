Advertisement

New film documents frustration of neighbors in F-35 flight path

An F-35 lands outside the Vermont Air National Guard hangars in South Burlington
An F-35 lands outside the Vermont Air National Guard hangars in South Burlington(WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Well before their arrival in Burlington a year ago, there’s been controversy surrounding the F-35 fighter jets and their noise. Now, a new film documents what it’s like living in the flight path of the jets.

In “Jet Line: Voicemails From the Flight Path,” filmmakers Duane Peterson and Patrick McCormack used an anonymous hotline to elevate the voices of local neighbors and their hardships.

Dom Amato spoke with the filmmakers about how the 12-minute film came together and its message.

“Jet Line: Voicemails From the Flight Path” premieres Thursday, April 15th at 7 p.m. with a livestream followed by an audience discussion with the filmmakers.

