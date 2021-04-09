Phase 1 of Vermont’s reopening plan begins Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is taking its first step in a phased reopening plan.

The Vermont Forward Plan is a phased approach to opening the economy and Step 1 launches Friday.

Outdoor businesses and low-contact professional services move from individualized guidance, to universal guidance of masks and 6-foot distancing.

This includes businesses that take place outside, like farmers markets and campgrounds.

Also starting on Friday, unvaccinated travelers do not need to quarantine, but they must be tested within three days of coming into Vermont.

It all leads up to July 4th, where basic health guidance is encouraged, not mandated for businesses.

There won’t be any restrictions on the size of gatherings.

Click here for the full list of phases.

